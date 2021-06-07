NOW MagazineAll EventsLocked on You

Locked on You

Locked on You

by
Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film from Turkey. July 6 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Locked On You tells the story of Zekeriya, a raw meatball seller whose chatty nature lands him in trouble, forcing him to flee Istanbul. He finds adventures and a new life on a beautiful island right outside the coast of Turkey.

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at  http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966

