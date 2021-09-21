Election

Long Branch Tree Fest

Outdoor family festival with kid's activities, live music, Indigenous stories, tree ID walks, local history, interactive exhibitors and a vendor.

Sep 21, 2021

Long Branch Tree Fest

Outdoor family festival with kid’s activities, live music, Indigenous stories, tree ID walks, local history, interactive exhibitors and a vendor market. Oct 3 from noon-4 pm. Free. Marie Curtis Park, 2 Forty Second. https://longbranchtreefest.ca/

The event follows covid safety protocols.

Additional Details

Location Address - 2 Forty Second, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 564270

Date And Time
Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

