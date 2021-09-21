Long Branch Tree Fest

- News
Outdoor family festival with kid’s activities, live music, Indigenous stories, tree ID walks, local history, interactive exhibitors and a vendor market. Oct 3 from noon-4 pm. Free. Marie Curtis Park, 2 Forty Second. https://longbranchtreefest.ca/
The event follows covid safety protocols.
Location Address - 2 Forty Second, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free
