LunarFest Welcomes the Year of the Tiger

Jan 26, 2022

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with LunarFest! This February 5 and 6, we have prepared a variety of virtual programs exploring arts and culture. After such positive response from spring 2021, the Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights are also making a return, featuring beautiful artworks from local Indigenous artists and their stories. Come experience the Lunar New Year with us: participate in our online arts and crafts workshops, say hi to our animal friends from the Toronto Wildlife Centre, and learn about the tiger family.

Join us this February for a Lunar New Year celebration like no other! LunarFest invites the GTA community to come Together, Stronger. Check out the full list of activities and events on http://lunarfestgta.ca.

Sat, Feb 5th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Feb 6th, 2022

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Virtual Event

