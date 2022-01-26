LunarFest Welcomes the Year of the Tiger

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with LunarFest! This February 5 and 6, we have prepared a variety of virtual programs exploring arts and culture. After such positive response from spring 2021, the Lunar Lanterns of Indigenous Lights are also making a return, featuring beautiful artworks from local Indigenous artists and their stories. Come experience the Lunar New Year with us: participate in our online arts and crafts workshops, say hi to our animal friends from the Toronto Wildlife Centre, and learn about the tiger family.

Join us this February for a Lunar New Year celebration like no other! LunarFest invites the GTA community to come Together, Stronger. Check out the full list of activities and events on http://lunarfestgta.ca.