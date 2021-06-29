Malaya Movement Canada Celebrates Filipino Month

- News
A night of cultural performances highlighting various songs and narratives from the time of the 1896 Filipino revolution to the present. Topic: Kasaysayan, Naratibo at Musika. Jun 30 at 7:30 pm.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87053945369
Webinar ID: 870 5394 5369
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdlXN6ArWU