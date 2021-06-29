COVID-19

Malaya Movement Canada Celebrates Filipino Month

A night of cultural performances highlighting various songs and narratives from the time of the 1896 Filipino revolution to the.

Jun 28, 2021

A night of cultural performances highlighting various songs and narratives from the time of the 1896 Filipino revolution to the present. Topic: Kasaysayan, Naratibo at Musika. Jun 30 at 7:30 pm.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87053945369

Webinar ID: 870 5394 5369
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdlXN6ArWU

Date And Time
2021-06-30 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-06-30 @ 09:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Community Events

