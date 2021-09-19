Election

Best Movies on Netflix

MASK-OFF CARIBBEAN WINEDOWN FEST

Reconnecting attendees with the atmosphere of a Caribbean Carnival.  The resort-like setting will feature the music of proudly Torontonian -.

Sep 19, 2021

MASK-OFF CARIBBEAN WINEDOWN FEST

11 11 people viewed this event.

Reconnecting attendees with the atmosphere of a Caribbean Carnival.  The resort-like setting will feature the music of proudly Torontonian – internationally renowned DJ’s, playing the best in calypso, soca, reggae and more. Delicious Caribbean Asian Fusion Cuisine by invited food vendors. Special invited guest performances of steel pan and rhythm section are cultural highlights that uplift and should not be missed. Sep 26 from 1-9 pm. $25. Hotel X, 111 Princes’ Blvd. http://nightmarketcanada.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 111 Princes' Blvd

Event Price - $25.00

Location ID - 562884

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 26th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Hotel X

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine