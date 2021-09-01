- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
We at Hard Feelings are celebrating our 4th birthday by hosting a Mental Health Pop-Up Market, featuring local artists whose.
We at Hard Feelings are celebrating our 4th birthday by hosting a Mental Health Pop-Up Market, featuring local artists whose work intersects with mental health. Come celebrate with us in-person at the south-west corner of Christie Pits on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (rain date Sept. 12). After that, we’ll keep the party going online, with a digital Pop-up Market at hardfeelings.org, Sept. 12-18, 2021.
Come celebrate with us, check out some amazing local artists and learn more about our work!
Hard Feelings Mental Health is a non-profit social enterprise committed to reducing barriers and increasing access to mental health supports. Learn more at hardfeelings.org.
Follow us:
Instagram: @hardfeelingsto
Facebook: Hard Feelings Toronto
Venue Name - Christie Pits Park
Event Price - Free