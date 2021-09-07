- News
Family-friendly online format with music, dance, food & drink recipes, day of the dead face painting, culture & more. Sep 15 at 7 pm. Free. http://mexicanday.ca
With its mix of traditional & contemporary Mexican dance & music, authentic Mexican food, culture, crafts, art & more, this event brings together the Mexican community into the public realm for all to experience, regardless of heritage. We strive to celebrate our heritage & share it with the community at large as well as connect Mexicans to their roots, traditions & fellow community. The event is family-friendly & appropriate for all age groups & people of all cultures & is recognized as one of the largest Mexican Independence Day celebrations outside of Mexico itself & the largest of its kind in Canada & is recognized officially by the Mexican Government.
Featuring:
Mariachi Mexico Amigo
Ballet Puro Mexico
Jaime Elizondo
Los Grandes del Norte
Mariachi Viva Mexico
Grupo Tonatiuh
Rosy Cervantes
Luis Maldonado
Roberto Pena Sommer
Saul Torres + Friends
Catrinas
+ lots more!
https://www.instagram.com/mexicandaytoronto/
https://www.facebook.com/MexicanDayToronto/
Event Price - free