Family-friendly online format with music, dance, food & drink recipes, day of the dead face painting, culture & more. Sep 15 at 7 pm. Free. http://mexicanday.ca

With its mix of traditional & contemporary Mexican dance & music, authentic Mexican food, culture, crafts, art & more, this event brings together the Mexican community into the public realm for all to experience, regardless of heritage. We strive to celebrate our heritage & share it with the community at large as well as connect Mexicans to their roots, traditions & fellow community. The event is family-friendly & appropriate for all age groups & people of all cultures & is recognized as one of the largest Mexican Independence Day celebrations outside of Mexico itself & the largest of its kind in Canada & is recognized officially by the Mexican Government.

Featuring:

Mariachi Mexico Amigo

Ballet Puro Mexico

Jaime Elizondo

Los Grandes del Norte

Mariachi Viva Mexico

Grupo Tonatiuh

Rosy Cervantes

Luis Maldonado

Roberto Pena Sommer

Saul Torres + Friends

Catrinas

+ lots more!

