Michael Lewis In Conversation With Ira Glass

Jan 17, 2022

Michael Lewis’s first book, Liar’s Poker, about working on Wall Street in the ‘80s, turned him into a literary icon. When he went into the studio to record a new audiobook version of Liar’s Poker, he thought a lot about how much Wall Street has (or hasn’t) changed. He also thought about his own evolution as a writer. Those musings became a new podcast series called Other People’s Money, which is being released as a companion to Liar’s Poker. In this celebration of two of the greatest non-fiction storytellers of our time, Lewis, whose other books include Moneyball and The Big Short, is joined by Ira Glass, creator and host of public radio’s This American Life, to discuss their award-winning bodies of work and how they learned to stop imitating others and write like themselves.

Event Price - Tickets $9.99, Free for Members and Festival Passholders

Wed, Jan 26th, 2022 @ 6:00 PM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Virtual Event

