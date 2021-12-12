Sample all the flavours of the season at the Mississauga Festival of Trees Culinary Market, Dec 17-18th.

Featuring an array of artisanal food and drink vendors from across Ontario, this will be an immersive and entertaining one-stop-shop for people looking for that special food entertainment item or gift this holiday season. Fully licensed, this event will offer fresh and take-home offerings available against a backdrop of live music. Culinary demonstrations and foodie sessions will be running throughout the Market dates.

Wrapped up with art installations, stunning displays of lights, entertainment, and more, you won’t want to miss this one!

Friday, December 17, 1-8pm

Saturday, December 18, 9am-5pm