Toronto Fringe is proud to present Next Stage Theatre Festival, taking place January 19-30, 2022 at the Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum.

The 2022 Next Stage will host a hybrid of six live theatre shows (Bremen Town, The Complex, Heart of a Dog, Saving Wonderland, She’s Not Special, Stand Up Comedy Night) and four digital offerings (Stories of a Dish, The Sunglasses Monologue, Tango in the Dark and Ursa: A Folk Musical).

Next Stage welcomes a curious audience who are ready for fun, satirical and challenging shows with themes around identity, aging and desire.

For show times, tickets and passes go to https://fringetoronto.com/next-stage