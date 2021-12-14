Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 14, 2021

Toronto Fringe is proud to present Next Stage Theatre Festival, taking place January 19-30, 2022 at the Ada Slaight Hall at Daniels Spectrum.
The 2022 Next Stage will host a hybrid of six live theatre shows (Bremen Town, The Complex, Heart of a Dog, Saving Wonderland, She’s Not Special, Stand Up Comedy Night) and four digital offerings (Stories of a Dish, The Sunglasses Monologue, Tango in the Dark and Ursa: A Folk Musical).

Next Stage welcomes a curious audience who are ready for fun, satirical and challenging shows with themes around identity, aging and desire. 

For show times, tickets and passes go to https://fringetoronto.com/next-stage

Additional Details

Location Address - 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7

Event Price - Various

Date And Time

Wed, Jan 19th, 2022 @ 6:30 PM
to Sun, Jan 30th, 2022

Location

Daniels Spectrum

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Stage

