Niagara’s Online Summer Mardi Gras

Niagara Jazz Festival New Orleans-inspired, virtual presentation. Festivities begin with a traditional second line parade featuring the Heavyweights Brass Band, livestreamed from 13th Street Winery. Non-stop music and interactive content all day long, livestreamed both from Niagara and direct from New Orleans, featuring:

Vegas Cola Band (New Orleans), Dragon Ritual Drummers (Niagara), Dr. Brice Miller And His New Orleans Jazz Ambassadors (New Orleans), Heavyweights Brass Band (Niagara), Big 6 Brass Band featuring Mardi Gras Indians (New Orleans) and Lance Anderson (Niagara). Jul 24, 3-11. pm.

https://niagarajazzfestival.com/niagaras-online-summer-mardi-gras/