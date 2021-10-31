Concrete Cabaret presents the Festival of Experimental Puppetry and Performing Objects. Nov 26-28. Two evenings of live in-person experimental puppetry performances, music, and installations (Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick, Nov 26 & 27, doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm), and Exquisite Collaborations digital gathering (Nov 28 at 7 pm). Nov 26-28. Sliding scale $15-$25, online by donation.

Performances by:

Jesse Wabegijig

Corrugated Spectacles

Max Kelly

Zen Existentialist Puppet Theatre

Installations by:

Bee Pallomina and Kristine White

Sisters of the Celestial Order of Nephology

Music by Lowfills

ASL Interpreted Performance Saturday night.

Tickets: Sliding Scale $15-25 (If payment is a barrier, please let us know)

Limited tickets available. Proof of vaccination required as per provincial guidelines.

Exquisite Collaborations live online performance: Sunday November 28th at 7:00 pm

A group of artists have been working for weeks, exchanging show ideas, storyboards, designs, and performances. Expect the unexpected: come together in digital space to marvel at these Exquisite Collaborations. Tickets by donation (suggested $5-10).

ABOUT OBJECTO: Toronto’s Festival of Experimental Puppetry and Performing Objects is committed to experimentation, community building, and providing space for work that challenges theatrical norms and our understanding of objects and inanimacy. Our curation prioritizes performances and artists that are underrepresented in the theatre and live performance communities. We favour content that addresses current social, political, and artistic issues. By making connections between theatre, performance and puppetry companies across Canada, we will inspire and educate these communities about experimental puppetry and the potential of object performance.

Proudly supported by The Puppet Slam Network and the Toronto Arts Council.