Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the Korean film. July 7 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Okay! Madam is a story about what looked like a much-needed trip but that it actually takes an unexpected turn quite soon. At 42,000 feet, between terrorists and secrets, everything will come out.

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Box Office at 416-893-3966