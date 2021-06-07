NOW MagazineAll EventsOn the Edge

On the Edge

On the Edge

by
13 13 people viewed this event.

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film from Russia. July 16 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

On The Edge is about the rivalry between Aleksandra Pokrovskaya, a famed fencer looking to achieve her lifetime goal – winning the Olympic gold medal – and Kira Egorova, an ambitious, unknown fencer on a sudden winning streak. The two athletes fight for supremacy on and off the arena, finding themselves in a crisis of conscience.

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966

Additional Details

Location - Ontario Place

 

Date And Time

2021-07-16 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-07-16 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Ontario Place

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.