Ontario Place has partnered with Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Fest (TUJF) and SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival to present live and digital experiences, featuring diverse Canadian artists and musicians performing a wide range of genres. Thursday to Sunday with the final performances on the Friday to Monday of Labor Day weekend. To Sept 6. Free. Registration required. See website for schedule. 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/ontario-place-summer-live-music-festival
Each performance has been curated in collaboration with our partners. Thursdays and Sundays are programmed by TUJF, a non-profit organization that creates developmental opportunities for youth and emerging musicians in Canada. The first Friday features Francophone music, while all other Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons are programmed by SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival, Canada’s only festival dedicated to celebrating Canadian and International vocal artists with a focus on a cappella music. Saturday evenings will feature Indigenous artists co-curated by Elaine Bomberry and Ian Terry. Elaine Bomberry is an Indigenous performing arts activist, promoter, manager, TV and radio producer. Ian Terry is a multiple-award winning producer, studio owner, audio engineer, professor (retired) and is serving as the chairman of the TUJF Advisory Board.
August 5 – Joshua Pascua and the Pants
August 6 – Jordana Talsky / Beatsync
August 7 – The Ault Sisters / FreePlay / Nadjiwan
August 8 – Stil Trio
August 12 – Christopher Parnis Group
August 13 – FreePlay / Ripple Effect
August 14 – Pressgang Mutiny / Leah Belle / Jace Martin Band
August 15 – Junestone
August 19 – Jacob Chung Quintet
August 20 – FreePlay / Planting Pearl
August 21 – Ori Shalva / Planting Pearl / 2nd Line Bluegrass Band
August 22 – Ori Dagan Jazz Trio
August 26 – Dual Unity
August 27 – FreePlay / Retrocity
August 28 – Ori Shalva / The Watch / Cliff Cardinal & the Sky-Larks
August 29 – Mumbo Jumbo Combo
September 3 – Actual Goof / Jesse Ryan & Bridges
September 4 – McBrown / Butterfly Szn / LifeandtheTribe / Ernesto Cervini’s TURBOPROP
September 5 – Eight Street Orchestra / Dhaivat Jani PLUS / Esther Harvey Duo Thomas Steele 10tet
September 6 – Electrio / Tone Fusion / Agneya Chikte Quartet / Matt Austin Greenwood Quartet
Location - Ontario Place
Your Email Address - info@ontarioplace.com
Venue Address - 955 Lake Shore Blvd W