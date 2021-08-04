Ontario Place has partnered with Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Fest (TUJF) and SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival to present live and digital experiences, featuring diverse Canadian artists and musicians performing a wide range of genres. Thursday to Sunday with the final performances on the Friday to Monday of Labor Day weekend. To Sept 6. Free. Registration required. See website for schedule. 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/ontario-place-summer-live-music-festival

Each performance has been curated in collaboration with our partners. Thursdays and Sundays are programmed by TUJF, a non-profit organization that creates developmental opportunities for youth and emerging musicians in Canada. The first Friday features Francophone music, while all other Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons are programmed by SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival, Canada’s only festival dedicated to celebrating Canadian and International vocal artists with a focus on a cappella music. Saturday evenings will feature Indigenous artists co-curated by Elaine Bomberry and Ian Terry. Elaine Bomberry is an Indigenous performing arts activist, promoter, manager, TV and radio producer. Ian Terry is a multiple-award winning producer, studio owner, audio engineer, professor (retired) and is serving as the chairman of the TUJF Advisory Board.

August 5 – Joshua Pascua and the Pants

August 6 – Jordana Talsky / Beatsync

August 7 – The Ault Sisters / FreePlay / Nadjiwan

August 8 – Stil Trio

August 12 – Christopher Parnis Group

August 13 – FreePlay / Ripple Effect

August 14 – Pressgang Mutiny / Leah Belle / Jace Martin Band

August 15 – Junestone

August 19 – Jacob Chung Quintet

August 20 – FreePlay / Planting Pearl

August 21 – Ori Shalva / Planting Pearl / 2nd Line Bluegrass Band

August 22 – Ori Dagan Jazz Trio

August 26 – Dual Unity

August 27 – FreePlay / Retrocity

August 28 – Ori Shalva / The Watch / Cliff Cardinal & the Sky-Larks

August 29 – Mumbo Jumbo Combo

September 3 – Actual Goof / Jesse Ryan & Bridges

September 4 – McBrown / Butterfly Szn / LifeandtheTribe / Ernesto Cervini’s TURBOPROP

September 5 – Eight Street Orchestra / Dhaivat Jani PLUS / Esther Harvey Duo Thomas Steele 10tet

September 6 – Electrio / Tone Fusion / Agneya Chikte Quartet / Matt Austin Greenwood Quartet