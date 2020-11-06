Ontario Power Generation presents the 38th OPG Winter Festival of Lights.
Enjoy Canada’s foremost illumination festival in Niagara Falls as we capture the magic of the holiday season! Our next season runs from November 14, 2020 to January 10, 2021.
The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights was founded 37 years ago in 1982. We are proud to be Canada’s Largest FREE Outdoor illumination festival.
LIGHTING HOURS
Dusk (5 pm) to midnight – Lights are on every night throughout the WFOL season (including holidays), from November 14, 2020 to January 10, 2021
Website – wfol.com
Facebook – facebook.com/winterfestivaloflights
Instagram – instagram.com/winterfestivaloflights
Email – wfol@niagarafallstourism.com
Telephone – 905-356-6061
Comments are Closed.