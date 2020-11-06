Ontario Power Generation presents the 38th OPG Winter Festival of Lights.

Enjoy Canada’s foremost illumination festival in Niagara Falls as we capture the magic of the holiday season! Our next season runs from November 14, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights was founded 37 years ago in 1982. We are proud to be Canada’s Largest FREE Outdoor illumination festival.

LIGHTING HOURS

Dusk (5 pm) to midnight – Lights are on every night throughout the WFOL season (including holidays), from November 14, 2020 to January 10, 2021

Website – wfol.com

Facebook – facebook.com/winterfestivaloflights

Instagram – instagram.com/winterfestivaloflights

Email – wfol@niagarafallstourism.com

Telephone – 905-356-6061