COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Party 4 Paws Pet Fair

Party 4 Paws is a family-friendly, fully accessible event where everyone can meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for.

Aug 14, 2021

Party 4 Paws Pet Fair

2 2 people viewed this event.

Party 4 Paws is a family-friendly, fully accessible event where everyone can meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for their forever homes, learn responsible pet ownership, and support a great cause. Admission is free, and all donations go towards helping animals in need.

There will also be other activities and attractions including a photo booth, treats for pets, and displays of pet supplies, services, and goodies from an array of new and established businesses. 

Rain date: Sept. 26, 2021.

Additional Details

Event Price - 0.00

Your Email Address - admin@guardiansbest.com

Venue Address - 790 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON M6J 1G3

Date And Time
2021-09-25 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-09-25 @ 06:00 PM

Location
790 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON M6J 1G3, Trinity Bellwoods Park, Dog Bowl

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Community Events

Share With Friends