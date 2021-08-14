Party 4 Paws Pet Fair

- News
Party 4 Paws is a family-friendly, fully accessible event where everyone can meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for their forever homes, learn responsible pet ownership, and support a great cause. Admission is free, and all donations go towards helping animals in need.
There will also be other activities and attractions including a photo booth, treats for pets, and displays of pet supplies, services, and goodies from an array of new and established businesses.
Rain date: Sept. 26, 2021.
Event Price - 0.00
Your Email Address - admin@guardiansbest.com
Venue Address - 790 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON M6J 1G3