Party 4 Paws Pet Fair

Party 4 Paws is a family-friendly, fully accessible event where everyone can meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for their forever homes, learn responsible pet ownership, and support a great cause. Admission is free, and all donations go towards helping animals in need.

There will also be other activities and attractions including a photo booth, treats for pets, and displays of pet supplies, services, and goodies from an array of new and established businesses.

Rain date: Sept. 26, 2021.