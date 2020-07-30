NOW MagazineAll EventsParty 4 Paws: Pet Fair & Adoption Day

Party 4 Paws: Pet Fair & Adoption Day

Guardian's Best Animal Rescue Foundation

Party 4 Paws: Pet Fair & Adoption Day

by Guardian's Best Animal Rescue Foundation
 
Party 4 Paws is a family-friendly, fully accessible event where everyone can meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for their forever homes, learn responsible pet ownership, and support a great cause.

There will also be other activities and attractions including a photo booth, treats for pets, and displays of pet supplies, services, and goodies from an array of new and established businesses. 

August 29 from noon to 6 pm. Admission is free, and all donations go towards helping animals in need. Register on eventbrite.ca.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-29 @ 12:00 PM to
@ 06:00 PM
 

Location

790 Queen West, Toronto, On, M6J 1G3
 

Venue

Trinity Bellwoods Park, Dog Bowl
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Benefits
 
 

Location Page

Trinity Bellwoods Park

 

Guardian's Best Animal Rescue Foundation
Guardian’s Best Animal Rescue Foundation is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that raises funds for animal rescues in Ontario and Quebec.

