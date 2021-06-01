PATAC celebrates Filipino Month

Philippine Advancement Through Arts and Culture (PATAC) celebrates Filipino Heritage Month

Filipino cultural group PATAC will celebrate Filipino Heritage Month online with cultural performances and congratulatory messages from various community groups and individuals. Prominent government official will grace the event with messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mayor John Tory, Philippine Consul General Castro V. Orontes and a lot more.

PATAC was founded by Paulina Corpuz who is also the current president of the cultural group and one of the proponents of the yearly celebration of Filipino Heritage Month.

The online event starts on June 1, 2021 7:30PM until 8:30 PM.

Toronto-based cultural performers and artists include singer/songwriter Belinda Corpuz, poet/ writer and composer Lui Queano, folk singer Norman Crisostomo and a lot more.

The online event was made possible with community support from SMDC, Migrants Resource Center Canada(MRCC), Migrante Canada, Bayan Canada and Anakbayan Toronto.