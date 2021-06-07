Peace by Chocolate

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival screening of the film that tells the story of Tareq, a young Syrian refugee, who is struggling to adjust to his new life in Antigonish, NovaScotia, after the bombing of his father’s chocolate factory. Once he arrives in Canada, Tareq finds himself torn between his ambition of becoming a doctor and preserving his family’s legacy. July 1 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://icff.ca

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966