Pendance Film Fesitval

Mar 2, 2022

The fifth edition of the Pendance Film Festival is our largest and most diverse lineup yet featuring so many incredible firsts among the 61 incredible films selected. Brilliant dramas, hilarious comedies, and terrifying horror films from the best filmmakers in the world. From international films to a packed schedule of panels and workshops for emerging artists, Pendance is a 4-day marathon of great cinema and fresh perspectives. 

Passes and Tickets are now on sale. Browse everything at one very convenient link here. 

Location Address - Via Eventive Virtually in Ontario

Event Price - $9-$59

Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to Mon, Mar 14th, 2022 @ 01:30 AM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Film
 
