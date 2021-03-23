“’Story over everything’ has always been a leading principle at Pendance and despite having to reimagine our entire festival this year we are confident that the stories we are shining a spotlight on this year will resonate, invigorate and lend a voice to some very important topics,” said Robert Misovic, founder, Pendance Film Festival.

10 FEATURE FILMS SELECTED TO PENDANCE 2021 Five female filmmakers and films from six different countries headline a strong 10-feature-lineup (https://pendancefilmfestival.ca/2021/03/10-feature-films-selected-to-pendance-2021/). This year’s festival marks a lot of firsts—a World Premiere feature, a Canadian feature, and feature films from Uruguay, Finland, Germany and Turkey.

44 SHORT FILMS SELECTED TO PENDANCE The highly anticipated shorts programme boasts 44 films from 5 continents (https://pendancefilmfestival.ca/2021/03/44-short-films-selected-2021/). Officially selected titles from some of the top emerging directors in the world like Oscar-nominee Javier Fesser, Goya-winner Carlota Pereda and Ghana’s emerging talent Anthony Nti are some standouts. In the non-competition section, the selected directors include Canadian actor Shaun Majumde, ‘Under Her Skin’ director Jonathan Glazer, and Vancouver’s Christie Will Wolf.

Pendance features 20 live & interactive workshops, panels and Q&As with some of the top directors and film festival programmers in the world—Canadian director Mark Raso, Colombian-American director Jonathan Cuartas, American directors Sabrina Doyle & Adam Rehmeier, festival programmers like Robyn Citizen (TIIF), Leslee Scallon (Dances with FIlms LA), Leslie Vanderpool (Bahamas International Film Festival)

will engage in conversations that dive deeper into the thoughtful and diverse films screened.

Pass and ticket purchases to screen from anywhere can be made now through the festival here (https://pendance.eventive.org/passes/buy).

Digital screeners for review purposes and interview opportunities are available. Please contact: programming@pendancefilmfestival.com to arrange.

ABOUT PENDANCE FILM FESTIVAL

Andjelika Javorina and Robert Misovic founded the Pendance Film Festival in 2017. After two years at Toronto’s Regent Theatre, the festival moved to the TIFF Bell Lightbox for its third year in 2020. Today, Pendance is one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Canada — supported by a bevy of artists, sponsors and distributors.