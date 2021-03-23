Pendance Film Festival

10 feature films by five female filmmakers and films from six different countries headline a strong 10-feature-lineup, and 44 short films from 5 continents. This year’s festival marks a lot of firsts – a World Premiere feature, a Canadian feature, and feature films from Uruguay, Finland, Germany and Turkey. Pendance features 20 live & interactive workshops, panels and Q&As with some of the top directors and film festival programmers in the world. March 25-28. Details about pass and tickets:

https://pendancefilmfestival.ca/pendance-2021

Shorts programme boasts 44 films from 5 continents with officially selected titles from some of the top emerging directors in the world like Oscar-nominee Javier Fesser, Goya-winner Carlota Pereda and Ghana’s emerging talent Anthony Nti are some standouts. In the non-competition section, the selected directors include Canadian actor Shaun Majumde, ‘Under Her Skin’ director Jonathan Glazer, and Vancouver’s Christie Will Wolf.

Canadian director Mark Raso, Colombian-American director Jonathan Cuartas, American directors Sabrina Doyle & Adam Rehmeier, festival programmers like Robyn Citizen (TIIF), Leslee Scallon (Dances with FIlms LA), Leslie Vanderpool (Bahamas International Film Festival) will engage in conversations that dive deeper into the thoughtful and diverse films screened.