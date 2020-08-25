Phoenix FearCON Online Horror Film Festival and Convention

9th Annual Phoenix FearCon and Film Festival announces virtual convention with panels, guests, workshops, and indie films. FearCon’s virtual platform will escort their audience through a maze of visionary films from new and emerging cinematic artists as well as panels, lectures, workshops, and demonstrations from industry professionals and some familiar names. Oct 16-Dec 31, 2020.

All access passes available now: https://phoenixfearcon.festivee.com/passes

.