Pretty Heroes Convention

Join us to celebrate strong female characters, the characters who support them, and real-life inspirational women! We are an all ages, inclusive event featuring discussion panels, craft workshops, vendors and exhibitors, and special guests.

Special guests this year include actors Robbie Daymond, Bonnie Gordon, Molly Searcy; authors Sarah Raughley and Aaron Reynolds; cosplayers Ammie Cosplay and Bear Sailor Moon.

Yes! We started as the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon convention — now we have even more girl power!

August 13 and 14 at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre (6 Garamond). $13-$50. prettyheroes.com