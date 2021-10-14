Halloween

The Toronto Fringe presents five digital theatrical experiences. The Primetime Festival will include live and on-demand virtual presentations of works.

Oct 14, 2021

8 8 people viewed this event.

The Toronto Fringe presents five digital theatrical experiences. The Primetime Festival will include live and on-demand virtual presentations of works from Jacqui Du Toit, Mind of a Snail Puppet Co, Tita Collective, Velvet Wells, plus the opening night presentation of With Love and a Major Organ (The Audio Play) written by Julia Lederer and starring Fiona Reid, Michela Cannon, Kaleb Alexander, and Jennifer Villaverde. Oct 30-Nov 28. Pwyc. https://fringetoronto.com/primetime/shows

Additional Details

Event Price - Pay What You Can

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Stage

Event Tags

