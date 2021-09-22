PumpkinFest Toronto

Election

Sep 22, 2021

Outdoor giant pumpkin patch, kiddy rides, inflatable slides, games, inflatable corn maze, children’s and family entertainment. Oct 9-11, 10 am-6 pm. $20 (includes inflatables and rides), under two years free. Downsview Park, 35 Carl Hall. https://www.pumpkinfesttoronto.com

Keeping in mind that PumpkinFest is an outdoor event, the producers are still recommending that guests social distance wherever possible. Masks are mandatory on rides, while playing games and ordering food.

Food, merchant vendors, games, wall climbing and pony rides are an extra charge.

Additional Details

Location Address - 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto, ON, M3K 2B6

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 9th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM to
Mon, Oct 11th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM

Location
Downsview Park

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

NOW Magazine