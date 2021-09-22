PumpkinFest Toronto

Outdoor giant pumpkin patch, kiddy rides, inflatable slides, games, inflatable corn maze, children’s and family entertainment. Oct 9-11, 10 am-6 pm. $20 (includes inflatables and rides), under two years free. Downsview Park, 35 Carl Hall. https://www.pumpkinfesttoronto.com

Keeping in mind that PumpkinFest is an outdoor event, the producers are still recommending that guests social distance wherever possible. Masks are mandatory on rides, while playing games and ordering food.

Food, merchant vendors, games, wall climbing and pony rides are an extra charge.