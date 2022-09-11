PumpkinFest Toronto is an amazing, three weekend, outdoor event, offering a giant pumpkin patch, photo ops galore, midway rides, inflatable slides, fun games, an inflatable corn maze, trampolines, awesome food, a range of children’s and family entertainment as well as an antique miniature train ride. The paw-some and ever-popular SuperDogs join Pumpkinfest once again to amuse and entertain. All this family fun is included in the admission price of $25 per person online or $30 at the gate. Children under two years old are free (admission only, no rides). Food, merchant vendors, games, rock wall climbing and pony rides are an extra charge.

Oct 8-10, 15-16 and 22-23

Whether you want to eat it for Thanksgiving or enjoy it as a decoration for Halloween, finding the perfect pumpkin is fun and easy at Peter’s Pumpkin Patch. Selecting a pumpkin is great family fun for generations of family members. They gather in the patch to choose a pumpkin, make memories and find some fantastic photo ops.