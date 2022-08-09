Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 9, 2022

Queen St Marketplace – The Great Hall

Queen St Marketplace in the heart of Toronto’s Queen West community that features the works of over 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers.

Come Visit Queen St Marketplace – support the handmade revolution.

Discover why makers make it better.

September 25, 11am-4pm

FREE ADMISSION + SWAG

The Great Hall – 1087 Queen St W

