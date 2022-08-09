Queen St Marketplace – The Great Hall

- News
Queen St Marketplace in the heart of Toronto’s Queen West community that features the works of over 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers.
Come Visit Queen St Marketplace – support the handmade revolution.
Discover why makers make it better.
September 25, 11am-4pm
FREE ADMISSION + SWAG
The Great Hall – 1087 Queen St W
Location Address - 1087 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3
Event Price - FREE
