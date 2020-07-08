Queer Arts Festival Vancouver

Viewed as one of the top three queer arts and culture festivals in the world, the 12th annual Queer Arts Festival “WICKED”: Vancouver’s artist-run, professional, multi-disciplinary roister of queer arts, culture & history returns July 16-26, 2020.

From “zines to screens”, #QAF2020 promises a queerly-digital-visual experience across varied platforms ensuring everyone the opportunity to participate in this year’s Queer Arts Festival. WICKED features streaming art tours, on-line presentations of the performances, installations throughout the city and a hard copy QAF free Zine that encompasses the entire festival with artist and programming notes, behind the scenes commentary and extra art surprises for the reader.

QAF’s Wicked revels in the quintessentially queer traditions of scandal and excess with visual art, performance, theatre, music, dance and literary events and runs 11 days (July 16-26) via our digital hub. Event highlights and tickets (by donation) on our website at queerartsfestival.com.