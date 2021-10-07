The Reelworld Film festival, in its 21st year, will run as a hybrid festival with in-person screenings at Paradise Cinemas (1006c Bloor St W), film discussions, industry panels, filmmaker Q&A’s will be available to stream online in Ontario. Oct 20-27. https://www.reelworld.ca/2021festivalpass

Industry panels and film discussions will also be available online, and can be accessed for free worldwide with Registration. Get your all access festival pass at https://www.reelworld.ca/2021festivalpass and be sure to browse the full programming guide on the website.