Reelworld Film Festival

Oct 7, 2021

The Reelworld Film festival, in its 21st year, will run as a hybrid festival with in-person screenings at Paradise Cinemas (1006c Bloor St W), film discussions, industry panels, filmmaker Q&A’s will be available to stream online in Ontario. Oct 20-27. https://www.reelworld.ca/2021festivalpass

Industry panels and film discussions will also be available online, and can be accessed for free worldwide with Registration. Get your all access festival pass at https://www.reelworld.ca/2021festivalpass and be sure to browse the full programming guide on the website.

Additional Details

Event Price - 33.90

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 20th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM to
Wed, Oct 27th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film
 
 

Event Tags

