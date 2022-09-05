RELISH The Foodie Event is coming back to Cloverdale Mall this September and it’s even bigger and better than before! The two day, free-to-attend, food-themed event will take place on September 17 and 18, 2022 from 11 am to 7 pm, in the Centre’s north parking lot (250 The East Mall).

From local food trucks serving up a variety of delish eats; artisanal market vendors selling their yummy wares; and, picnicking on the grass to food-themed activities for the Little Foodsters; picking up fresh florals at the flower market; and, new this year—roller skating at the Cloverdale Roller Rink, the event promises to offer something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!

On the event menu:

• Roller skate your way around the Cloverdale Roller Rink

• Grove to the beats of our DJ and Big Smoke Brass Band

• Indulge in a variety of cuisines from 15 local food trucks

• Participate in the Little Foodsters “That’s Amore” make-and-take pizza workshop with Metro

• Get cheesy in a Cheese and Charcuterie 101 workshop with Chef Afrim Pristine from the Cheese Boutique

• Shop the Tastemakers’ Marketplace curated by BRIKA, featuring 20 artisanal market vendors selling their yummy wares

• Pick up fresh flowers and more at our floral market

• Pre-order a curated meal for two from Cloverdale Mall’s latest collaboration with the Cheese Boutique and have a picnic on the grass

Plus, bring your own skates for free public roller skating at the Cloverdale Roller Rink or reserve a pair of rental roller skates from August 24 through to October 2. Hours, roller skate rentals and booking information can be found at www.cloverdalemall.com.

Visit cloverdalemall.com all the delish event details!