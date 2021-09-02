RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

From September 23rd – 26th, Toronto Craft Beer Festival is proud to present RendezBrews in collaboration with RendezViews, Toronto’s hottest summer patio and art park. With 5 sessions and 40+ beer varieties, this is the ultimate sip and mingle event of the summer for Ontario craft beer lovers. The official Toronto public viewing of Global Citizen Live will be held Saturday, September 25th at RendezBrews from 1:30pm to 10:30pm EST. Global Citizen Live is a historic 24-hour broadcast spanning six continents with the purpose of defending our planet and defeating poverty. Capacity is limited, get your tickets before they are gone at www.tcbf.ca! All local COVID safety precautions and protocols will be followed to ensure a safe experience.