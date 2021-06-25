Ryerson University Film Festival 2021

From July 16-18th, come join us at Ryerson’s first ever virtual film festival where we will be celebrating 4th year Image Arts thesis films! RUFF is brought to you by Ryerson’s School of Image Arts and the Faculty of Communication and Design

The Ryerson University Film Festival (RUFF) is an annual film festival that showcases the films of senior film students at Ryerson’s School of Image Arts. RUFF celebrates emerging filmmakers, giving them an opportunity to network and screen their work in a public and professional setting.