COVID-19

What to stream

Ryerson University Film Festival 2021

From July 16-18th, come join us at Ryerson’s first ever virtual film festival where we will be celebrating 4th year.

Jun 25, 2021

Ryerson University Film Festival 2021

1 1 people viewed this event.

From July 16-18th, come join us at Ryerson’s first ever virtual film festival where we will be celebrating 4th year Image Arts thesis films! RUFF is brought to you by Ryerson’s School of Image Arts and the Faculty of Communication and Design

The Ryerson University Film Festival (RUFF) is an annual film festival that showcases the films of senior film students at Ryerson’s School of Image Arts. RUFF celebrates emerging filmmakers, giving them an opportunity to network and screen their work in a public and professional setting.

Date And Time
2021-07-16 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-07-18 @ 11:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film

Share With Friends