Nov 3, 2021

Santa’s Village will bring holiday cheer to all, as visitors will get a chance to have a meet & greet with Santa.  Santa’s Village in support of the SickKids Foundation is a unique interactive meet & greet experience with Santa Claus and his elves. Dec 3-19.

The Union Station Skywalk (7 Station Street, Toronto) will transform into Santa’s workshop, complete with decorated Christmas trees, lit garland, Nutcrackers, Reindeer, Snowmen, festive music and, of course, Santa and his trusted Elves.

The 45-minute Santa’s Village experience includes an interactive storytime with Santa as he reads Twas the Night Before Christmas followed by an opportunity for children to stand (socially distanced) in front of Santa and take pictures.

Additional Details

Location Address - 7 Station Street, Toronto, ON. M5J 1C3

Event Price - 25-45

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021 @ 10:00 AM to
Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

