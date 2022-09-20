SickKids GetLoud – the wildly fun, raucous event that raises funds to help build a new SickKids is back as a live celebration this year at Downsview Park on Oct. 1.

How can you GetLoud? Throughout September, get active by walking or running wherever you are. Choose a challenge, set a goal and track your kilometres on the GetLoud site or through your favourite tracker. Hit the fundraising minimum and come celebrate on Oct. 1 at Downsview Park.

The family-friendly event will kick off with a rally of music and dancing before the walk, in support of SickKids. Along the 4.3 kilometre route, supporters will be treated to snacks cheer squads and other entertainment. The route will bring everyone back to the main stage where the party really starts. With music and dancing everywhere you turn, including from Toronto-based Sole Power Band, there will be plenty of kid-friendly activities with an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, arts and crafts, and a Ferris wheel. Kids can sing and shimmy along with crowd favourite Mini Pop Kids, and parents can enjoy a well-deserved pint in the beer tent.

The registration fee for the Oct. 1 event at Downsview Park is $25 per adult, and each adult must raise a minimum of $250.

Participants need to pre-register as an individual or as a team at sickkidsgetloud.ca.