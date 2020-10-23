Silver Scenes Film Festival

Silver Scenes is a unique film festival that celebrates the older adult, in all their complexity. Not only has COVID-19 gone viral — but so has ageism, states Dr. Samir Sinha, Director of Health Policy Research, The National Institute of Aging (Ryerson University) and Director of Geriatrics, University Health Network (Toronto).

Ageism is one of the final prejudices that is still socially acceptable. It is deeply ingrained, and economic, psychological, social, and cultural factors prevent its eradication. Film is a timeless art form accessible to all. All Silver Scenes events will include moderated discussions with audience participation. Nov 5-7. https://silverscenes.org