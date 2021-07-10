COVID-19

Sin – ICFF Open-Air Theatre

Part of the ICFF Architettura & Design 2021 screening about artist and sculptor, Michelangelo Buonarroti, through the images by Andrey.

Jul 10, 2021

Part of the ICFF Architettura & Design 2021 screening about artist and sculptor, Michelangelo Buonarroti, through the images by Andrey Konchalovsky. Jul 24 at 8 pm. $70 for two. Trillium Park, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://icff.ca/title-item/sin

The film will be accompanied by a special presentation featuring the renowned Professor James G. Cooper from Penn State University, and Luigi Ferrara, Dean of the Centre for Arts, Design & Information Technology at George Brown College in Toronto.

Call the box office for single tickets 416-893-3966.

Location - Trillium Park

2021-07-24 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-07-24 @ 11:00 PM

Screening

Film

Trillium Park

