Contact Dance International Film Festival – SKY: Short Dance Films

The SKY screening is part of the 5th season of the Contact Dance International Film Festival, celebrating films featuring momentum-based dance by creators and dancers in the fields of contact improvisation and related dance forms that are momentum, touch, and relationally based. June 5 at 2 pm. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/welcome

The Festival provides a unique opportunity for both film and dance lovers to experience through film the joy, chaos, and intimacy of human connection through physical movement and touch. This year the festival is online due to the COVID lockdown in Toronto.

FILMS IN THE SKY PROGRAM

Between Snow and Sky – Co-Directed Karen Kaeja and Allen Kaeja (Canada),

HILA – Adam Bentley and Tiffany Ayalik (Canada),

HORS – Directors Amélie Gagnon and Julia-Maude Cloutier (Canada),

au mur de la mer – Director Shawn Fitzgerald Ahern (France),

Twist of Fate – Choreographer Jos Baker (US),

Releasing – Filmmaker: Tiina Jääskö (Finland),

Climate Strike Contact – Fimmaker Sarah Jones (Canada),

Shira and Megan – Dancers/Filmmakers: Shira Yaziv and Magan Lowe (US),

Between Sun and Sand – Co-Directed Karen Kaeja and Allen Kaeja (Canada),

Duet on a Wall – Filmmaker/s: Magalie Lanriot and Maitane Sarra/de,

Resonance – Director María Mayoral Moreno (Poland),

Impression Banks – Director – Chris Hopkins (UK) and Banks Artiste (New York, US)

Staccare – Director Daniel Garcia (US)

Falling Up – Director/Filmmaker – Esther Dganit Zimmerman (Israel -Tel Aviv based)