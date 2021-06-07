Small Country: An African Childhood

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film from Rwanda, Belgium and France. July 10 at 7 pm $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Petit Pays tells the true story of Gabriel, a young boy who lives a carefree life – until civil unrest in Rwanda spills over into Burundi. It is a ‘coming of age’ story while in the middle of the bloodshed between the Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups.

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966