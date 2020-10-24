South African Film Festival

The SAFF presents features and documentaries that explore the rich culture, history and politics of South Africa. SAFF draws on the best of South African films, reflecting the outstanding cinema coming out of the country’s diverse population, struggle for democracy and equality, and complex political and economic reality. The festival is a fundraiser for Education without Borders (EwB) and by attending SAFF, you’ll also know that you are directly supporting the many students who benefit from EwB’s programs in Canada and South Africa. Nov 1-12. https://tsaff.ca