Jul 14, 2022

Spiked Summer Food & Drink Festival is taking place at Assembly Park in Vaughan (80 Interchange Way)! Admission is free and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Over 20 food trucks to tantalize your taste buds! A beer garden, cocktail and fizz bar to quench your thirst! And a lineup of entertainment to keep the fun going!

JULY 22-24, 2022, Fri 5-10 pm, Sat noon-10 pm, Sun noon-8 pm.

FREE ENTRY – FREE PARKING

www.spikedfestival.ca#spikedsummerfestival

NOW Magazine