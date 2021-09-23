Spooktacular Light Show

- News
Experience one of the largest Halloween Drive Thru Light Event in the GTA!
Over 1.5 Million Halloween lights, 2D to 3D animated displays, music lights and much more! Fun for the whole family!
Time slots selling out! Book your tickets now and receive 15% off with promo code SPOOKY!
Location Address - 1801 BUR OAk Avenue
Event Price - Starting at $25.00 per vehicle