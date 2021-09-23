Spooktacular Light Show

Election

Experience one of the largest Halloween Drive Thru Light Event in the GTA!    Over 1.5 Million Halloween lights, 2D to 3D.

Sep 23, 2021

Over 1.5 Million Halloween lights, 2D to 3D animated displays, music lights and much more! Fun for the whole family! 

 

Time slots selling out! Book your tickets now and receive 15% off with promo code SPOOKY!

Location Address - 1801 BUR OAk Avenue

Event Price - Starting at $25.00 per vehicle

Thu, Sep 30th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 to

Festival or Fair

Festivals

