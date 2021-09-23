Spooktacular Light Show

Election

Halloween drive-thru light event with over 1.5 million Halloween lights, 2D to 3D animated displays, music lights and more. Sep 30-Nov 7. From $25. Mount Joy GO station (1801 Bur Oak, Markham) and Meadowvale GO station, (6845 Mill Creek, Mississauga). https://spooktacularlightshow.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 1801 BUR OAk Avenue

Event Price - Starting at $25.00 per vehicle

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 30th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 to

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

