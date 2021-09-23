Spooktacular Light Show

- News
Halloween drive-thru light event with over 1.5 million Halloween lights, 2D to 3D animated displays, music lights and more. Sep 30-Nov 7. From $25. Mount Joy GO station (1801 Bur Oak, Markham) and Meadowvale GO station, (6845 Mill Creek, Mississauga). https://spooktacularlightshow.ca
Location Address - 1801 BUR OAk Avenue
Event Price - Starting at $25.00 per vehicle