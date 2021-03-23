Spring Fest 2021

MOKSHA Canada Spring Fest: Festival celebrating Canada’s multiculturalism with live music, cultural performances, magic show, arts and more. Some local artists with significant talent and achievements lined up are 6DEUCE, SIMONE, Ensemble Topaz, Girl Pow-R and others. The Master of Ceremonies are Isabella Milano and Tushar Unadkat. March 27 from 5-9 pm. Free. http://www.mokshacanada.com

Celebrating Canada’s Multiculturalism is another step towards eliminating discrimination, racism, and prejudice in Ontario, Canada, and the world. It is indeed festivals and events such as these that are beneficial in promoting multiculturalism and unity.

This Festival encourages positive interaction between cultural, moral, and ethnic communities and promotes the expression of multiple identities to increase participants’ sense of belonging and attachment to Canada. We will be highlighting the incredible talent of various local artists from a variety of artistic and cultural backgrounds.

Moksha Canada Foundation is a registered Not-for-profit organization (Ontario Based) operating since 2014. The word “Moksha” originates from the Sanskrit language, which refers to liberation and releases forms.

We believe the spirit and joy of “Moksha” can only be attained in celebration of cultures and through the selfless service of those who are from most marginalized backgrounds.