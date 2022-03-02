Spring Open: Eat. Play. Live

Pop-up market at Scadding Community Centre (707 Dundas W) March 26 from 11 am-5 pm.

We’re serving up the world on a plate. From Mexican tacos; to poutine; scrumptious pastries and spicy goodness from Africa; Japanese and Filipino street food; Thai desserts and so much more!

Plus, discover body oils, skin care items, clothing and accessories and a healing podcast…all from locally owned businesses. AND, feel the vibe of the steel pan. Dance like nobody’s watching. Or play a game of giant Jenga or give it your best shot in a game of cornhole.

Good Food. Better Vibes.

FREE ADMISSION!

facebook.com/events/522113812920100