Spring Open: Eat. Play. Live

Mar 2, 2022

Pop-up market at Scadding Community Centre (707 Dundas W) March 26 from 11 am-5 pm.

We’re serving up the world on a plate. From Mexican tacos; to poutine; scrumptious pastries and spicy goodness from Africa; Japanese and Filipino street food; Thai desserts and so much more! 
Plus, discover body oils, skin care items, clothing and accessories and a healing podcast…all from locally owned businesses. AND,  feel the vibe of the steel pan. Dance like nobody’s watching. Or play a game of giant Jenga or give it your best shot in a game of cornhole.
Good Food. Better Vibes. 
FREE ADMISSION!

facebook.com/events/522113812920100

Location Address - 707 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2W6

Event Price - FREE

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 05:00 PM

Festival or Fair

Community Events

