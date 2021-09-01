Samara Contemporary is pleased to announce a very unique site specific exhibition titled Stick and Bone featuring artists David Salazar, Gillian Toliver, Lana Filippone, Mitsuo Kimura working in sculpture. Stick and Bone will be located outside of the concrete and glass towers of the metropolis. Outside of the pristine white gallery walls and fluorescent lights, the quick pace of life and traffic congestion. Instead you are invited to a hundred acres of open space where you will be greeted by grass under your feet and fresh air in your lungs. And all the soothing sounds of nature. Time to take in the artwork and reflect.

This is a family and pet friendly event (free) More info: www.samaracontemporary.com @samaracontemporary