Grab your cowboy hat and boots (and maybe a dancing partner too!) – this summer Stomp N’ Stampede returns to Garden Square to celebrate all things country! Enjoy host DJ Johnny Rivex spinning live and, headliner, Nicole Rayy. Plus, don’t miss line dancing lessons from the Double Trouble line dancers.

Garden Square Brampton – www.brampton.ca/gardensquare

August 13, 2022, 4-8 pm. Free.