Summer Of Joy Festival

The fusion of taste festival that you all love and know is BACK, with a different name this summer to celebrate the community after 3 long years, and our friends at the Rexdale Community Hub are also helping us put this festival together.
July 30 from 1PM – 6PM. 950 Albion Road (Yes, a new location but it’ll be just as fun!)
— Free ice-cream and BBQ for the community
— Entertainment all day by the best performers! We’ll also be having kids activities like face painting, bouncy castles, etc.
— Bicycle Repair and The Sewing Hub (from the Rexdale Hub) will also be on site – bring your bike/ items along!
We’re also celebrating the launch of plazaPOPS, the new outdoor community gathering place for this summer and fall.
It’s time to celebrate again after a long break! We have a fun day planned full of food, music, and so much more. We’re so excited to see you!!
A BIG thank you to @plaza_pops, The Rexdale Community Hub, @growfitness.ca, City of Toronto, and Catch the Fire.
Location Address - 950 Albion, Toronto, Ontario M9V 1A6
Event Price - Free
Location ID - 564175