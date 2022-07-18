Summer Of Joy Festival

The fusion of taste festival that you all love and know is BACK, with a different name this summer to celebrate the community after 3 long years, and our friends at the Rexdale Community Hub are also helping us put this festival together.

July 30 from 1PM – 6PM. 950 Albion Road (Yes, a new location but it’ll be just as fun!)

— Free ice-cream and BBQ for the community

— Entertainment all day by the best performers! We’ll also be having kids activities like face painting, bouncy castles, etc.

— Bicycle Repair and The Sewing Hub (from the Rexdale Hub) will also be on site – bring your bike/ items along!

We’re also celebrating the launch of plazaPOPS, the new outdoor community gathering place for this summer and fall.

It’s time to celebrate again after a long break! We have a fun day planned full of food, music, and so much more. We’re so excited to see you!!

A BIG thank you to @plaza_pops, The Rexdale Community Hub, @growfitness.ca, City of Toronto, and Catch the Fire.