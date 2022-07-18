SummerWorks Performance Festival

One of Canada’s most vital platforms for new performance and artistic development, SummerWorks proudly returns to its 11-day Festival format, reimagined to include an extensive line-up of contemporary performance and large-scale installation works, participatory experiences, and celebratory community gatherings.

The SummerWorks Festival takes place August 4-14, 2022, showcasing over 30 performance works and events, presented in 13 neighbourhoods across Toronto, as well as an extensive array of online and hybrid offerings.

This year’s Festival will foster new connections and curiosity in a world that has long been disrupted, inviting audiences to reimagine and recalibrate their relationship with public space through art. A vast selection of performances and community meals will enable patrons to traverse Toronto with a fresh perspective, re-familiarize themselves with public space, and come together as a community. With concentrated pockets of programming spanning more locations than ever before.

FULL ticket, schedule, accessibility info & more location details coming July 21, 2022. Events are free but some require advance registration.